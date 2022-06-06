Shiv Sena MLAs Moved To Hotel Near Mumbai Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

A group of Maharashtra MLAs -- from the ruling Shiv Sena as well as some Independents -- were seen boarding a luxury bus for an unknown resort this evening following a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Elections are due on six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra on June 10 and the removal of the MLAs are seen as a sign of concern about horse trading by the BJP ahead of the elections.

Sources in Mumbai said the Chief Minister held a meeting today with some Independent MLAs as well as MLAs from the party.

Later in the evening, the two buses were seen parked opposite Sahyadri Guest House -- the official guest house of the government of Maharashtra. There was a buzz that the MLAs will be taken to Hotel Retreat in Malad, located in the western suburbs of Mumbai.