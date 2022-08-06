Sanjay Raut's Wife At Enforcement Directorate's Office For Questioning

The ED alleged that the Raut family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs 1 crore.

Arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut reached the Enforcement Directorate's office this morning after a money laundering case summons. Her daughter and the Sena leader's brother Sanil Raut accompanied her.

Ms Raut was summoned by the probe agency on money-laundering charges in an alleged scam in a housing project just hours after Sanjay Raut's ED custody was extended till August 8 by a special court in Mumbai two days ago.

The central probe agency has repeatedly named Varsha Raut but she hasn't been questioned so far.

Four months ago, the ED — which alleges a Rs 1,000-crore scam in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Mumbai's Goregaon — had attached Rs 11 crore worth of assets of Varsha Raut and two of Sanjay Raut's associates.

These included a flat in Dadar held by Varsha Raut, besides eight plots in Alibaug that she held jointly with Swapna Patkar. Wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, Swapna Patkar is now a witness in the case. She allegedly got a "rape and murder threat" last month but Sanjay Raut has denied any link with it.

Rejecting the charges, Sanjay Raut also told the court that he's being kept "without ventilation", but the ED said he's being kept in an "airconditioned" room, hence there's no window.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Mr Raut just after midnight on Monday in a case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a chawl, or old row tenement, in suburban Goregaon.