Sena's Sanjay Raut Complains Kept In Windowless Room, Then Court Says This

Sanjay Raut has been sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till Monday

Arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today complained to a Mumbai court that he was kept in a room without any window and ventilation system by the Enforcement Directorate. The probe agency, however, denied keeping the Sena leader in an uncomfortable room, and instead said Mr Raut stayed in an air-conditioned room.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Mr Raut just after midnight on Monday in a case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a chawl, or old row tenement, in suburban Goregaon.

During the hearing today, the court asked Mr Raut if he had any complaint against the Enforcement Directorate. Mr Raut replied he was treated well, but the room where he has been kept is windowless.

The court then sought an explanation from the central probe agency.

The Enforcement Directorate lawyer, Hiten Venegaokar, said Mr Raut was kept in an air-conditioned and so there was no window, to which Mr Raut replied he can't use air-conditioning due to his health reasons.

The probe agency told the court they will shift Mr Raut to a room with proper ventilation.

His custody with the Enforcement Directorate has been extended till August 8.

Mr Raut, who is in former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena camp, has denied any wrongdoing and alleged he is being targeted due to political vendetta.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Mr Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates. The properties include a flat in Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut.