Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Plans Film On George Fernandes

Share EMAIL PRINT George Fernandes became famous when he defeated Congress veteran SK Patil in 1967 Lok Sabha polls. (file) Mumbai: A biopic on veteran leader George Fernandes is in the pipeline. Interestingly, the film is going to be produced by Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena, a party with which George Fernandes-led trade unions clashed several times in the 1960s.



The script is ready and he is in the process of identifying a team for making the film which would be in Marathi and Hindi, Mr Raut told news agency PTI.



Mr Fernandes, born in south Karnataka, started his political career in Mumbai as a trade union leader. He speaks Marathi fluently, among other languages.



The film's focus will be on the period from the mid-fifties to Emergency. Mr Fernandes, a charismatic leader, became famous as a giant killer when he defeated Congress veteran SK Patil in the latter's stronghold in Mumbai in the 1967 Lok Sabha election.



George Fernandes is said to have inspired the character of union leader D'Casta in Arun Sadhu's Marathi novel "Mumbai Dinank". The character also featured in the subsequent Jabbar Patel-directed film "Simhasan"



The Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member is also producing a biopic on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.





