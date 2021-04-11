Lockdown Needed Not Just in Maharashtra: Sena's Sanjay Raut

"Prakash Javdekar, sitting in Delhi, should not give us lectures," Sanjay Raut said. (File)

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today spoke up in support of a possible lockdown in Maharashtra despite the high economic costs.

Lashing out against BJP leaders like Prakash Javdekar and Devendra Fadnavis, who are against the measure, he said, "Corona war is not an Indo-Pak war. No one should politicise this battle against Covid".

"Devendra Fadnavis is a former Chief Minister. He said people don't want lockdown. Yes we know it. But what's the solution to save people's lives?" Mr Raut told reporters.

"Prakash Javdekar, sitting in Delhi, should not give us lectures. He should come here and see. He also has connection with the state... One should not be politicising this," he added.

The Covid numbers in Maharashtra spiralling fast, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an all-party meeting on Saturday where the subject of a state-wide lockdown as an option was discussed.

Maharashtra has already put in place a night curfew and a weekend lockdown this week. But given that the state is reporting around half the daily surge of infections in the country for three weeks, the Chief Minister said stronger measures were necessary to break the chain of transmission.

Pointing out that worldwide, lockdown is an acceptable measure in such circumstances, Mr Raut said when the Chief Minister said there is "no option but lockdown, this is not only a Maharashtra situation. Covid is increasing in the entire country".

"Whether the country needs lockdown or not is something only the Prime Minister can decide. But I feel the Centre will take the decision after their schedule of West Bengal election rallies," he added.

Ramping up vaccination drive and increasing its stock is centre's responsibility, he pointed out, citing the vaccine shortage the state is facing.