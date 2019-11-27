BJP Couldn't Impose Chief Minister Despite 'Aghori' Attempts: Sanjay Raut

The government led by Devendra Fadnavis collapsed on Tuesday

The BJP made "aghori" (barbaric) attempts to retain power in Maharashtra but the state''s people foiled it, marking the beginning of a change in the country's politics, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said today.

Addressing reporters, Mr Raut said it will not be surprising if the Shiv Sena forms government at the Centre after having installed its chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) in Maharashtra.

Mr Raut, who addressed the media regularly over the past one month as he took the BJP head-on, aggressively putting forth his party's side, also said that he would not be holding regular press briefings from Thursday and revert to his work pertaining to the Sena's mouthpiece ''Saamana''.

The Rajya Sabha member is also the executive editor of Marathi daily ''Saamana''.

The BJP last Saturday formed government in Maharashtra with the support of NCP's Ajit Pawar, after refusing to do so initially for want of numbers.

The government led by Devendra Fadnavis collapsed on Tuesday after Mr Pawar resigned as his deputy, citing "personal reasons".

"The BJP could not impose its CM despite its ''aghori'' attempts in Maharashtra. This is because there is a dissent among the people of Maharashtra," Mr Raut said.

"The beginning of change is taking place from Maharashtra...Maharashtra has shown a new dawn to the country," he said.

Mr Raut said people did not believe him earlier when he stated that the Shiv Sena's ''suryayaan'' will land safely on the sixth floor of Mantralaya (secretariat), implying the party would install its chief minister in the state.

The chief minister's office is located on the sixth floor of the state secretariat here.

"But, our ''suryayaan'' has safely landed and you shouldn't be surprised if the suryayaan lands in Delhi," he added.

Mr Raut, considered as one of the key architects of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, also said he has fulfilled his responsibility and would now focus on his job.

Asked who all will be invited for Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony on Thursday, he said, "My responsibility will be lesser now. I will not speak to you (media) tomorrow onwards...I will start doing my original work in Saamana...all these decisions will be taken by the new chief minister."

To another question, Mr Raut said he is a fighter and a Sena worker and not ''Chanakya'' (an ancient royal adviser). The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Tuesday named Thackeray as their chief ministerial nominee.

The Sena chief will be sworn-in as CM at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area on Thursday evening.

