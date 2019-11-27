'Ideology Doesn't Permit Me': Sena Leader Quits Over Tie-Up With Congress

Ramesh Solanki said he would "always remain Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik" at heart.

Soon after Uddhav Thackeray was named Chief Minister of a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress government in Maharashtra on Tuesday night, a leader of his party announced his resignation on Twitter. Ramesh Solanki tweeted that he was "making the most difficult decision" of his life "with a heavy heart."

"Congratulations and all the best for forming government in Maharashtra and having Shiv Sena CM. But my conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half-heartedly and it won't be fair to my post, my party my fellow Shiv Sainiks and my leaders (sic)," Mr Solanki tweeted.

My Resignation



I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena

I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan pic.twitter.com/I0uIf13Ed2 — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) November 26, 2019

In his parting shot, Mr Solanki said he would "always remain Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik" at heart.

It took weeks for the ideologically contrasting Shiv Sena and the Congress to set aside their deep differences and work out an alliance to form government in Maharashtra.

Mr Solanki had reportedly been upset since Sena, NCP and Congress MLAs gathered at a five-star hotel in Mumbai for a show of strength were made to take a pledge of allegiance to their parties.

Mr Solanki said he had been with the Shiv Sena for 21 years and had seen many ups and downs until his party made a "political decision" and joined hands with the Congress.

The Shiv Sena leader has been in the news recently for filing a complaint against Netflix and demanding that the streaming site be censored.

