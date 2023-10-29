Shiv Sena Leader Resigns As MP Over Maratha Reservation Issue

Shiv Sena leader resigns As MP over Maratha quota issue. (FILE)

Shiv Sena leader Hemant Patil on Sunday resigned from the post of MP over the ongoing Maratha reservation movement in the state.

He has sent his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He is an MP from the Hingoli Lok Sabha Constituency.

"The issue of reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra has been pending for many years, the sentiments of the community are very strong on this issue, I have been actively fighting for the farmers for the Maratha community for many years. I am supporting the movement, I am resigning from my post for reservation," Hemant Patil said.

Earlier, activist Manoj Jarange, who is observing an indefinite fast demanding reservation for the Maratha community, issued a warning that a series of hunger strikes will commence in every village across Maharashtra from October 29 if the government does not promptly grant the reservation.

Meanwhile, Maratha Kranti Morcha also staged a protest at Mumbai's Ghatkopar showing their support for Jarange Patil.

Maratha Kranti Morcha stated this protest or the hunger strike will continue across the state in different districts to show our support to Jarange Patil.

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that they should trust the Chief Minister.

"Manoj Jarange's health should be taken care of and a team of doctors are present there. Life is important. The Chief Minister himself is paying attention to all these issues. I think they should trust the Chief Minister," he added.

A meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee to discuss on providing the reservation to the Maratha community will be held in Mumbai on Monday.

As per a release issued by the state government, the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for Maratha Reservation and Facilities will be held on Monday, October 30 in Mantralaya, the government building.

Manoj Jarange Patil, who works as a coordinator for the Maratha Morcha, is on a hunger strike unto death demanding reservation for the Maratha community. He has held extensive talks with the Maharashtra government but a breakthrough is yet to be achieved.

Patil has demanded a change in the ordinance issued by the state government regarding Maratha reservations. Their stand is that the fast to death will continue unless the desired change is made in the ordinance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)