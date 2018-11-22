Uddhav Thackeray Visits Shivneri Fort, Collects Soil For Ayodhya Tour

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reached Shivneri fort and after paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today visited Shivneri fort, the birth place of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, in Pune and collected soil from there which he will carry to Ayodhya during his visit on November 25.

Mr Thackeray had announced during the Shiv Sena's Vijayadashami rally in Mumbai that he will visit Ayodhya and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the construction of the Ram temple.

The Shiv Sena president reached Shivneri fort by helicopter in the morning and after paying tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji, he collected the soil, party MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil said.

To intensify his party's campaign for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mr Thackeray has given a new slogan-- "Pehle mandir, fir sarkaar" (first the temple, then the government).