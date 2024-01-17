Ram Lalla's Silver Idol Carried Around Temple Premises On Day 2 Of Rituals

The palanquin with Ram Lalla was carried around the temple premises today

A silver idol of Ram Lalla toured the premises of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple this evening. This, however, is not the idol that will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on January 22.

The idol, garlanded with roses and marigolds, was placed inside a palanquin decorated with flowers. Priests carried it around the temple premises.

A priest walked in front of the palanquin with a "Kalash (pot)" on his head.

Today is the second day of the week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony being held in Ayodhya. The rituals began yesterday and will continue till January 21.

A "Kalash Pujan" was held today as part of rituals being performed in the run-up to the January 22 event. It was done by Anil Mishra - a Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member, his wife, and others on the banks of the Saryu River.

Pots filled with water from the river were taken to the temple complex where the pre-consecration rituals are being held.

The "Pran-Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.

On Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at the temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd) after worshipping Lord Vishnu.