Water Supply In Shimla Increases, But Rationing System To Continue Authorities have put in place a rationing system under which Shimla has been divided into three zones. Each zone receives water alternatively - after two days.

Share EMAIL PRINT Shimla residents have been facing severe water shortage for more than two weeks now. Shimla: Amid acute water shortage, the situation in Shimla improved as authorities increased supply for the second day on Sunday, even though officials said the rationing system put in place in the Himachal Pradesh capital would continue.



Shimla residents have been facing severe



On Saturday, the volume of water supply was increased by 7 million litres per day to 28 million litres per day (MLD). Yesterday, supply was further increased to 37 MLD after the Shimla Municipal Corporation plugged leakages and snapped illegal connections, officials said.



Shimla Municipal Corporation sources said the schedule for supplying water to the three zones would be modified if more water was available. Shimla normally requires 40-45 MLD of water during summers.



Officials blame reduced snowfall and rainfall in higher reaches last winter season for the shortage in water supply.



The higher education department has ordered government



Public schools have been ordered shut for 10 days.



Army and police personnel too have been working with the civic body to find ways to improve water supply in the state capital.



The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded the dissolution of the BJP-controlled municipal corporation.



In a memorandum to Governor Acharya Devvrat, IN Mehta, chairman of legal and human rights department of the state Congress committee, said the municipal corporation failed to ensure uninterrupted water supply and it should be dismissed by invoking Section 404 of Municipal Corporation Act.



Local authorities now hope that the pre-monsoon showers by the third week of June would improve the situation.



Amid acute water shortage, the situation in Shimla improved as authorities increased supply for the second day on Sunday, even though officials said the rationing system put in place in the Himachal Pradesh capital would continue.Shimla residents have been facing severe water shortage for more than two weeks now . Authorities have put in place a rationing system under which the hill city has been divided into three zones and each zone receives water alternatively - after two days.On Saturday, the volume of water supply was increased by 7 million litres per day to 28 million litres per day (MLD). Yesterday, supply was further increased to 37 MLD after the Shimla Municipal Corporation plugged leakages and snapped illegal connections, officials said.Shimla Municipal Corporation sources said the schedule for supplying water to the three zones would be modified if more water was available. Shimla normally requires 40-45 MLD of water during summers.Officials blame reduced snowfall and rainfall in higher reaches last winter season for the shortage in water supply.The higher education department has ordered government schools to remain shut for a week in view of water shortage. There would be no monsoon break in schools this year, it said.Public schools have been ordered shut for 10 days.Army and police personnel too have been working with the civic body to find ways to improve water supply in the state capital.The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded the dissolution of the BJP-controlled municipal corporation. In a memorandum to Governor Acharya Devvrat, IN Mehta, chairman of legal and human rights department of the state Congress committee, said the municipal corporation failed to ensure uninterrupted water supply and it should be dismissed by invoking Section 404 of Municipal Corporation Act.Local authorities now hope that the pre-monsoon showers by the third week of June would improve the situation. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter