Watch: "Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya " Slogans For PM Modi In Himachal

The chants grew louder as PM Narendra Modi greeted the public

A huge crowd cheered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express train from Himachal Pradesh's Una this morning.

As PM Modi walked down the railway platform after the train's inaugural launch, people broke into "Modi Modi" and "Jai Shri Ram" chants.

The chants grew louder after the Prime Minister waved at them and responded to the cheers with a Namaste, "Dekho Dekho Kaun Aaya, Sher Aaya Sher Aaya".

Holding the BJP flags, thousands of people, including children, women and the elderly, thronged the railway station. Many were seen clicking photographs and recording videos.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

This train, the fourth Vande Bharat Express in the country, is an advanced version of the earlier ones, officials said, adding that it is much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration.

The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays.