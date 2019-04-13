Srinagar Deputy Mayor Asks Kashmiris To Use Prefix 'Mujahid'

Sheikh Mohammad Imran said he has added ''Mujahid'' to his name on his social media platforms

Srinagar's Deputy Mayor Sheikh Mohammad Imran Friday asked Kashmiris to add the prefix ''mujahid'' to their names to send a strong message that the term is in no way related to terrorism and also to defeat those fighting elections stoking "communal hatred".

"The word ''mujahid'' means one who is engaged in jihad (holy war) and a protector who strikes against evil and advocates truthfulness. Every Muslim should be a ''mujahid'' and there is no harm in using this prefix. Jihad is a spiritual fight against the enemy. Our religion is being misinterpreted by some sections of media," he said in a statement.

According to him, the term ''mujahid'' has been always used in a negative way by the media.

"I will use the prefix ''mujahid'' at every place where my name will be used. We are not terrorists. ''Mujahid'' is in no way related to any kind of terrorism."

Referring to BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prefixing their social media handles with the word ''chowkidar'', Mr Imran said, "I am not against that. I can appeal to my people to use the prefix ''mujahid''."

Mr Imran said he has added ''Mujahid'' to his name on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms and appealed to Kashmiris to follow him.

"It will be a loud and the clear message to people fighting elections stoking communal hatred," he said.

He also said every Kashmiri wants peace and resolution to the Kashmir issue but not at the cost of sacrifices of young people.

