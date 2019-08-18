'Don't Abuse Our PM': Shazia Ilmi To Protesters With Pak Flags In Seoul

A video shows Shazia Ilmi confronting the protesters

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi confronted Pakistani supporters raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India in South Korea's capital Seoul on Friday. She said it is important to "peacefully register protest if insulted as an Indian".

"I and two other leaders were in Seoul for United Peace Federation conference as a part of the Global Citizen Forum delegation. After the conference, we went to the Indian Embassy to meet our envoy," Ms Ilmi told ANI in Delhi.

"On our way back to the hotel, we saw an aggressive protest by an unruly crowd carrying Pakistani flags and shouting slogans against India and our Prime Minister. A lot of people were watching them. We just felt it was our duty to tell them to not abuse our country or our Prime Minister. You have a problem with abrogation of Article 370, which totally is an internal matter, and it has nothing to do with you all," she added.

In a video accessed by ANI, a group of people can be seen raising slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Seoul.

The video, which is three minutes and 25 seconds long, shows Shazia Ilmi accompanied by a few other people stepping out of a taxi and heading towards the group as the protesters continue to shout slogans.

On confronting the protesters, Ms Ilmi said: "It's important for all of us to register protest wherever we are. I know (in) some countries it is not easy to speak out. It's important to peacefully register your anger at being insulted as a countryman, as an Indian. Any time somebody says anything about your country, your Prime Minister, you should raise your voice and not necessarily fear the consequences if you are doing it peacefully," she said.



As the protesters grew aggressive, local police intervened and escorted Ms Ilmi and her associates from the location, she said.

The demonstrations have been reported weeks after the central government scrapped Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.



