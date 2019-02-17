Shatrughan Sinha Praises PM Modi For Launch Of Patna Metro projects

Mr Sinha is a second-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, and served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

All India | | Updated: February 17, 2019 21:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shatrughan Sinha Praises PM Modi For Launch Of Patna Metro projects

Great move forward in terms of development and progress in Bihar, Mr Sinha tweeted.


Patna: 

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday hailed the Patna Metro Rail and other projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore launched in Barauni by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they would usher in progress for Bihar.

"I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar for the Patna metro project.

Great move forward in terms of development and progress in Bihar along with other projects... highly appreciated and applauded," Mr Sinha tweeted.

Mr Sinha is a second-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, and served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shatrughan SinhaAtal Bihari Vajpayee governmentLok Sabha seat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaPulwama AttackAmarinder SinghPM ModiPakistanSatya Pal MalikJaish-e-MohammadLive TVArun JaitleyEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSoldierCRPF Terrorist AttackDelhi WeatherWeatherXUV300 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................