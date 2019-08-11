'Unworthy Of Honour': Shashi Tharoor Tweets His Morphed Shakespeare Pic

The tweet has been liked over 15,000 times.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known for his wordplay, tweeted a morphed photo Saturday where he resembles William Shakespeare and called it "the most flattering image".

The 63-year-old former diplomat, who often baffles social media with his linguistic skills, also said he is "unworthy of honour". "The most flattering image going around on What's App today - amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!) (sic)," he tweeted. The tweet has been liked over 15,000 times since it was posted.

William Shakespeare is one of the most celebrated poets and playwrights in English literature.

The most flattering image going around on What's App today - amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!) pic.twitter.com/F0uWV0m7Zw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 10, 2019

Shashi Tharoor's tweets often makes social media users scramble for dictionary. The three-time MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthpuram is known for his sense of humour and sarcasm.

Last year, while referring to abuses he faces on Twitter, he stumped his trolls with a term - "lalochezia", which means the use of vulgar or foul language to relieve stress or pain.

In another post, he compressed a 29-letter tongue-twister into a single word - "floccinaucinihilipilification" - while referring to his book "The Paradoxial Prime Minister".

"My new book, The Paradoxical Prime Minister, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification..." Mr Tharoor had tweeted.

On his official website, Shashi Tharoor is described as a person who "was a pioneer in using social media as an instrument of political interaction." Till 2013, he was India's most-followed politician on Twitter, until being overtaken that year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his website says.





