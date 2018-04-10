Shashi Tharoor Throws "Lalochezia" On Twitter Fast Lane, Passers-By Hit

What is the word to describe "the emotional relief gained from using abusive or profane language?"

Shashi Tharoor has added "lalochezia" to his list that includes farrago and rodomontade, among others

New Delhi:  An hour past midnight on Monday, while the world was sleeping, a tweet appeared on the timeline of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. It did not take long to stir up the trolls.

Shashi Tharoor knows.

His frequent wordplay on Twitter is like clockwork, with regular updates serving words that people say are not seen frequently.

The latest one, too, is a rare sight -- "lalochezia".

"Every day, I encounter on Twitter people suffering from lalochezia! All too often they direct their suffering at me & others who support my beliefs," tweeted the Congress leader who earned a PhD at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy back in 1978.When someone directly throws "lalochezia" on the Twitter fast lane, it is likely that some passers-by will get caught in its wake.

"It's a one way disease or what?" a Twitter user Nmami Agarwal asked Mr Tharoor.

"Lalochezia" continued to harvest more replies as the day went on, and by Tuesday evening it had collected some 220 comments and over 850 retweets."You were the most followed Indian politician on Twitter before 2014 because of your profound vocabulary I guess," another Twitter user Sourabh Acharya responded to "lalochezia".

On his official website, Shashi Tharoor is described as a person who "was a pioneer in using social media as an instrument of political interaction." Till 2013, he was India's most-followed politician on Twitter, until being overtaken that year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his website says.

The troll-pulling power of Mr Tharoor's updates like "lalochezia" now adds to the combined firepower of his past tweets that had these words -- farrago, rodomontade, webaqoof and snollygoster.
Mr Tharoor is currently a second-term parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. He has also served as Under-Secretary General in the United Nations.

