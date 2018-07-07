Shashi Tharoor Granted Regular Bail In Sunanda Pushkar Case: Updates

The court had summoned Mr Tharoor after a 3,000-page chargesheet was filed against him by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

Shashi Tharoor has been granted bail from the Patiala House Court in Delhi. (File photo)

New Delhi: 

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor got protection from the Patiala House Court in Delhi today in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. The court has converted his anticipatory bail to a regular bail. had summoned Mr Tharoor after a 3,000-page chargesheet was filed against him by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The court on June 5 had granted Mr Tharoor protection from arrest in the case. While granting him anticipatory bail, the court said Mr Tharoor can't fly abroad without its permission and has to submit Rs. 1 lakh as surety. The SIT had opposed his anticipatory bail plea.

Last month the court said there were "sufficient grounds" to proceed against him on charges of cruelty and abetting suicide.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story:


Jul 07, 2018
10:39 (IST)
The court converted the anticipatory bail to regular bail after Mr Tharoor furnished the bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh.
Jul 07, 2018
10:28 (IST)
Documents from both the side will be srutinised on July 26.
Jul 07, 2018
10:26 (IST)
Jul 07, 2018
10:25 (IST)
Public prosecutor and Shashi Tharoor's counsel opposed the applications moved by Subramanian Swamy seeking Court's approval to allow him to assist the prosecution in the case and a direction to the police to produce the report of vigilance inquiry conducted earlier, reports news agency ANI.
Jul 07, 2018
10:18 (IST)
"No requirement to file a formal bail. Anticipatory bail had been granted by sessions court," said Judge.
Jul 07, 2018
10:10 (IST)
Jul 07, 2018
10:09 (IST)
Mr Tharoor's anticipatory bail has been converted to regular bail.
Jul 07, 2018
10:08 (IST)
Hearing has begun in the case.
Jul 07, 2018
10:06 (IST)
Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was found dead in her suite at a five-star hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014, two days after accusing her husband on social media of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.
Jul 07, 2018
10:06 (IST)
The court had on Thursday granted the former union minister protection from arrest in the case. While granting him anticipatory bail, the court said Mr Tharoor can't fly abroad without its permission. The SIT had opposed his anticipatory bail plea.
Jul 07, 2018
10:04 (IST)
