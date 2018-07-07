Shashi Tharoor Granted Regular Bail In Sunanda Pushkar Case: Updates

Shashi Tharoor has been granted bail from the Patiala House Court in Delhi. (File photo)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor got protection from the Patiala House Court in Delhi today in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. The court has converted his anticipatory bail to a regular bail. had summoned Mr Tharoor after a 3,000-page chargesheet was filed against him by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The court on June 5 had granted Mr Tharoor protection from arrest in the case. While granting him anticipatory bail, the court said Mr Tharoor can't fly abroad without its permission and has to submit Rs. 1 lakh as surety. The SIT had opposed his anticipatory bail plea.

Last month the court said there were "sufficient grounds" to proceed against him on charges of cruelty and abetting suicide.

