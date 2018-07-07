Shashi Tharoor Granted Regular Bail In Sunanda Pushkar Case: Updates

New Delhi:
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor got protection from the Patiala House Court in Delhi today in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. The court has converted his anticipatory bail to a regular bail. had summoned Mr Tharoor after a 3,000-page chargesheet was filed against him by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.
The court on June 5 had granted Mr Tharoor protection from arrest in the case. While granting him anticipatory bail, the court said Mr Tharoor can't fly abroad without its permission and has to submit Rs. 1 lakh as surety. The SIT had opposed his anticipatory bail plea.
Last month the court said there were "sufficient grounds" to proceed against him on charges of cruelty and abetting suicide.
The court converted the anticipatory bail to regular bail after Mr Tharoor furnished the bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh.
Documents from both the side will be srutinised on July 26.
Public prosecutor and Shashi Tharoor's counsel opposed the applications moved by Subramanian Swamy seeking Court's approval to allow him to assist the prosecution in the case and a direction to the police to produce the report of vigilance inquiry conducted earlier, reports news agency ANI.
Mr Tharoor's anticipatory bail has been converted to regular bail.
Hearing has begun in the case.
Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was found dead in her suite at a five-star hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014, two days after accusing her husband on social media of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.
