Congress's Shashi Tharoor To Face Trial In Wife Sunanda Pushkar's Death Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been charged with abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, who was found dead in a five-star hotel in Delhi in 2014

Share EMAIL PRINT Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a Delhi hotel in January 2014 New Delhi: Highlights Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a hotel in Delhi in 2014 Shashi Tharoor has been charged with abetting her suicide He has also been accused of cruelty to his wife in the chargesheet



Mr Tharoor has been charged with abetting the



The parliamentarian from Kerala has also been accused of cruelty to his wife in the chargesheet submitted in court last month.



The police say about a week before her death, Sunanda Pushkar had emailed her husband that she had "lost her will to live". In an email on January 8, nine days before her death, she had written: "I have no desire to live...all I pray for is death."



The chargesheet quoted a special investigation team as stating that Mr Tharoor "as a husband ignored Sunanda when she was sliding or slipping into depression and she had Alprax." They had frequent fights, it says, and "though injury marks were not serious, they are consistent with claims that the couple fought."

A day before her death, Sunanda Pushkar had called a prominent journalist and had talked about a big reveal



Mr Tharoor has called the charges "preposterous" and the Congress has called the chargesheet "politically motivated".



Mr Tharoor is the only person named as an accused in the 3,000-page chargesheet.



51-year-old Sunanda Pushkar's death took place two days after she took to social media to



The police first claimed that Sunanda Pushkar was poisoned, and registered a murder case in January 2015, without naming any suspect.



Three years later, the police say there is no proof of murder but it was evident Sunanda Pushkar had been driven to suicide.



Mr Tharoor and Ms Pushkar married in 2010 and their high-profile relationship was often in the media glare.



Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor will face trial as an accused in the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, a Delhi court said today. The former union minister has been summoned on July 7 by the trial court, which took note of a police chargesheet naming him as an accused.Mr Tharoor has been charged with abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar , who was found dead in a five-star hotel in Delhi in 2014. Her last mails and messages on social media have been taken by the police as her dying declaration.The parliamentarian from Kerala has also been accused of cruelty to his wife in the chargesheet submitted in court last month.The police say about a week before her death, Sunanda Pushkar had emailed her husband that she had "lost her will to live". In an email on January 8, nine days before her death, she had written: "I have no desire to live...all I pray for is death."The chargesheet quoted a special investigation team as stating that Mr Tharoor "as a husband ignored Sunanda when she was sliding or slipping into depression and she had Alprax." They had frequent fights, it says, and "though injury marks were not serious, they are consistent with claims that the couple fought."A special probe team also said Mr Tharoor "ignored her calls and disconnected her calls in the days before her death." Sunanda Pushkar used social media to reach him, but those messages were also ignored, says the chargesheet.Mr Tharoor has called the charges "preposterous" and the Congress has called the chargesheet "politically motivated".Mr Tharoor is the only person named as an accused in the 3,000-page chargesheet.51-year-old Sunanda Pushkar's death took place two days after she took to social media to accuse her husband of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.The police first claimed that Sunanda Pushkar was poisoned, and registered a murder case in January 2015, without naming any suspect. Three years later, the police say there is no proof of murder but it was evident Sunanda Pushkar had been driven to suicide.Mr Tharoor and Ms Pushkar married in 2010 and their high-profile relationship was often in the media glare. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter