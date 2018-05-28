Sunanda Pushkar's Social Media Texts Treated As Dying Declaration: Police "I have no desire to live...all I pray for is death," Sunanda Pushkar wrote in the email to her husband Shashi Tharoor nine days before she was found dead

Sunanda Pushkar emailed her husband, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, that she had "lost her will to live", the Delhi police said in court, after submitting a 3000-page chargesheet that accuses Mr Tharoor of abetting her suicide. Her mail and messages on social media have been taken as a "dying declaration", the police told the court."I have no desire to live...all I pray for is death," Sunanda Pushkar wrote in the email to her husband on January 8, nine days before she was found dead in her suite at a luxury hotel in Delhi.The police told the court that 27 tablets of Alprax were found in her room and it is not clear how many she had. Her death, the court was told, was due to poisoning.The charge-sheet quotes a special investigation team as stating that Shashi Tharoor " as a husband ignored Sunanda when she was sliding or slipping into depression and she had Alprax." They had frequent fights, it says.The entire chargesheet is, however, yet to be made public. The case till now was being heard in a court that's meant to hear cases against parliamentarians and legislators, but now will be heard in a special court on Saturday. If the court admits the police charge of social media messages being avoided as part of dying declaration, it may be the first time such an instance is seen in a criminal investigation.The 51-year-old was found dead in her hotel bed on January 17, days after a public spat with her husband who she suspected was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist."He ignored her calls," the special team found, and that he used to disconnect her calls in the days before her death.Sunanda Pushkar used social media to reach him, but those messages were also ignored, says the charge-sheet. "Though injury marks were not serious but they are consistent with claims that the couple fought,"the charge-sheet says.They had a public row at the Kochi airport and on the plane to Delhi, the police said. She confided in her friends, who reportedly told the Special Investigation Team. The public prosecutor said all the statements have been video recorded.