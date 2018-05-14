Shashi Tharoor Charged With Abetting Suicide In Sunanda Pushkar Death

Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

Sunanda Pushkar death: Shashi Tharoor has been named as a suspect.

New Delhi:  Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been charged with abetment of suicide in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014.

Mr Tharoor has also been charged with cruelty in his marriage.

Ms Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she publicly accused her husband of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

The former union minister was questioned by the police on the circumstances in which Ms Pushkar left him at the Delhi airport and checked into the hotel two days before her death. The couple had allegedly had a disagreement on a flight from Kerala to Delhi.

Police first claimed Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was poisoned, and registered a murder case in January 2015, without naming any suspect.

