Shashi Tharoor Charged With Abetting Suicide In Sunanda Pushkar Death

Mr Tharoor has also been charged with cruelty in his marriage.
Ms Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she publicly accused her husband of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.
CommentsThe former union minister was questioned by the police on the circumstances in which Ms Pushkar left him at the Delhi airport and checked into the hotel two days before her death. The couple had allegedly had a disagreement on a flight from Kerala to Delhi.
Police first claimed Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was poisoned, and registered a murder case in January 2015, without naming any suspect.