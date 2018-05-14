Updates: Shashi Tharoor Charged With Abetting Suicide In Sunanda Pushkar Death

Shashi Tharoor has been charged by Delhi Police in the Sunanda Pushkar death case

Here are the updates on the Sunanda Pushkar death case:

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been charged with abetting suicide in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014 at a hotel in Delhi. Mr Tharoor has also been accused of cruelty in his marriage in the chargesheet submitted by the Delhi Police in a Delhi court today. Mr Tharoor is a Congress parliamentarian from Kerala. He denied the charges and called them "preposterous". Mr Tharoor is the only person named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police. Sunanda Pushkar was 51 when was found dead in her suite at a luxury hotel in south Delhi on January 17, 2014. She was found dead days after she accused Shashi Tharoor of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist. Delhi Police have said they found no evidence of murder but circumstances were such that she had been driven to suicide -- she had not been eating or even leaving her room, the chargesheet says.

