Congress Headless Too Long, Says Shashi Tharoor, Warns Of Unease In Ranks

Shashi Tharoor said he was all for internal elections to select the next Congress chief.

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor has warned his party of growing internal discontent and the likely exodus of more leaders, like in Goa, if the leadership issue is not sorted out soon.

Mr Tharoor told NDTV that while he supports Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's call for Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over, she should be "elected and not selected".

"I think a process that elects a leader is the way I would go. If a Gandhi wins at the end of the process, it is better, but if somebody else wins, (the person) will actually gain credibility and legitimacy by being elected by the member of a large party rather than being selected," the Congress leader said.

According to Mr Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi's election as the party president in 1999 had "added to her stature" because she was anointed and not appointed. "The last word on the subject so far is that the Gandhi family is not interested. So I would rather speak for a process," he said.

The parliamentarian said it was important that a new Congress president be appointed at the earliest, given that Rahul Gandhi had resigned over two months ago. "There is still no sign of who will succeed him," Mr Tharoor said. "MPs are speaking out privately. A lot of people came to me, saying that they are 100% behind what I said."

Mr Tharoor went on to say that not having an interim president only serves to discredit the party. "I am speaking out because I have become tired of colleagues voicing their views before me. Until and unless somebody bells the cat, we will continue doing this behind closed doors in hushed whispers. This is not the right way. We should engage and inspire the citizens of the country," he added.

But Mr Tharoor ruled himself out of the running for the top job, instead batting for a younger person to take over.

