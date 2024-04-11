Shashi Tharoor's Answer To Thiruvananthapuram Rival's Legal Notice

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has replied to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar after the latter had sent a legal defamation notice against the former.

Notably, three-time MP from the seat is pitted against Union Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajeev Chandrashekhar from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in a closely watched high-profile contest.

Rajeev Chandrasekar in the legal notice had alleged that Mr Tharoor, during an interview with a local news channel, made "defamatory statements" alleging that the Minister indulged in illegal activities and offered money to voters. He also alleged that Mr Tharoor said that Mr Chandrashekhar "is spreading lies among Christian communities."

Replying to the Union Minister's notice, Mr Tharoor said in the notice that he has "knowingly or unknowingly not made any false and malicious imputations" against Rajeev to "defame or harm his deputation without any proof to support or validate the alleged claims."

Mr Tharoor stated that nowhere in the said program had he made any defamatory statements alleging that Rajeev had indulged in illegal activities of 'offering money to voters' and that he is "spreading lies in Christian Communities".

The statement by Mr Tharoor's lawyers further emphasised that "he is not responsible" for "any other versions of the same program" or any editing, post-production changes, studio recordings of casual talks, chats or any other acts that are not intended for broadcasting.

"My client is not responsible for any 'slander' as he has not uttered any. Your client is cooking up controversies to deflect people's attention from his shortcomings and insufficiencies and to mislead their attention to couched up controversies, in his desperate bid to cause a dent on the popularity and acceptability of my client", the statement read.

The reply has asked the Union Minister to withdraw the statements and tender an apology, adding that if Mr Chandreshekhar ignores the demand of the notice, Mr Tharoor will be constrained to prosecute him and initiate civil action against him.

"If your client ignores the demands of this notice and continues with his efforts and attempts to defame my client by raising false and fraudulent allegations and accusations against him, my client will be constrained to prosecute your client for the offence punishable under Sections 500, 171G and 211 of Indian Penal Code. My client would also be constrained to initiate Civil action for Unliquidated damages for the loss and damages suffered by him due to the baseless and malicious allegations and accusations levelled against him by your client", the statement added.

Earlier, Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said that if anybody tells lies about him, he will not remain quiet and will use all the tools under the purview of law to ensure that person is held accountable.

In an interview with ANI, Mr Chandrasekhar said that Mr Tharoor, in his desperation, has flung a lot of allegations at him.

"I think Mr Tharoor, in his desperation, has flung a lot of allegations at me. One of them was that I am paying money for votes and I have said very clearly that I will not be drawn into this kind of politics. However, if anybody trespasses and says lies about me, I will not be quiet. I will use all the tools under the law to ensure that person is held accountable," he said.

Kerala, which sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha, will vote on April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

