'This Is Becoming A Bit Absurd On Both Sides': Shashi Tharoor On Ambedkar Row

Shashi Tharoor said we need to move on to the problems of today and tomorrow.

Amid a stand-off between NDA and INDIA Bloc MPs in the Parliament on Thursday over the Babasaheb Ambedkar controversy, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that unfortunately, Ambedkar's legacy and the Constitution have become a battleground itself and this is becoming a bit absurd on both sides.

"You can see the video on the Parliament television. Unfortunately, Ambedkar's legacy and the Constitution itself have become a battleground politically. This is becoming a bit absurd on both sides. We need to move on to the problems of today and tomorrow. At the moment, the message is clear and the opposition is united on this- If indeed the video is not correct they (BJP) should produce the correct video (of Union HM Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha)," Mr Tharoor said.

Congress' Pramod Tiwari said that until Amit Shah resigns and apologises, they will continue to raise their voice peacefully.

"The entire world has seen what Amit Shah has said. It was a live telecast. He is lying after that. This country can't tolerate the insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Until Amit Shah resigns and apologises, will continue to raise our voice peacefully," he said.

Samajwadi Party Jaya Bachchan emphasised that India is not going to tolerate Babasaheb's disrespect.

"The leaders of our country who gave us freedom and the Constitution, they have been pushed behind... Their plaque calls (Bhim Rao Ambedkar) the protector of backward classes. He was the protector of the entire country, of the Constitution," she said.

SP MP Iqra Hasan said that there is a difference between what BJP says and does.

"This display is in protest of Amit Shah's disappointing comments. Babasaheb didn't just talk about the rights of backward classes and Dalit, but everyone's rights in the Constitution," Ms Hasan said.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said that Amit Shah must apologize over his remarks.

"Anyone can go and see that the way the Home Minister spoke was very wrong and objectionable. You cannot save yourself from the insult that Baba Saheb did yesterday. You must apologize," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said, "The insult that Baba Saheb has faced is condemnable. We want the BJP to apologize for this. These people want Baba Saheb's constitution not to be implemented and everything should be run as per the ideology of these people."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday alleged that he was hurt after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Singh claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." Mr Singh told reporters. As this happened, the BJP MP was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in..." Mr Gandhi told reporters.

As parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches continued outside parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday.

