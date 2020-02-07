'Completely Immune To Karo-Na Virus': Shashi Tharoor Diagnosis Of Centre

Shashi Tharoor said the government's "implementation record is so disastrous".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a dig at the government, accusing it of bungling the implementation of schemes with a wordplay on coronavirus, the global epidemic that has infected at least 31,000 people in mainland China, with more than 240 cases spreading to two dozen countries.

"It is clear the government's implementation record is so disastrous because they are completely immune to the karo-na (get it done) virus," tweeted the Congress leader from Kerala, where three cases of coronavirus have been reported.

Mr Tharoor, one of the most popular opposition leaders on social media, is known for his frequent attacks on the government on Twitter. However, loaded with sarcasm and humour, his tweets often trigger trouble.

On Thursday, he hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dig in parliament over Jammu and Kashmir and accused him distorting history by delivering a brazenly political speech during a constitutional occasion.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President, PM Modi hit out at those opposing the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and suggested that the Congress leader should be concerned about harmony in the erstwhile state because he was a "son-in-law" of the region, referring to his late wife Sunanda Pushkar.

"Shahi Tharoor ji you have been the son-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir, you should have shown concern," PM Modi said.

Countering the dig, Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter: "Don't know whether to be flattered or amused to hear my name four times in the Prime Minister's mellifluous speech. But I was not amused that he continued to tilt at the windmills of history &reduce a solemn Constitutional occasion into an occasion for a petty political speech."

"For Modiji to take credit for the Constitutional Amendment settling the border w/Bangladesh is breathtakingly disingenuous -the only reason that @incIndia initiative was not implemented was BJP obstruction & opposition to it. To imply Congress was the obstacle is sheer gall," he added.