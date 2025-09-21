"Don't Take Risk": Shashi Tharoor As Brain-Eating Amoeba Cases Rise In Kerala

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed deep concern over rising cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis that have emerged in Kerala, requesting the public not to swim in freshwater.

Kerala has reported around 69 cases of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) since the beginning of this year, including 19 deaths, following contact with Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the "brain-eating" amoeba. As of September 12, the state had reported 52 cases.

Speaking to ANI about the alarming cases, the Congress MP said, "It is a very sad story. A lot of people have caught this fatal virus by swimming in the freshwater. It seems very dangerous. Some doctors are advising people not to swim in fresh water until some other solution can be found. I can just endorse that request to everybody: Don't take risk, don't go in freshwater."

He further emphasised that while certain water sources were safe, the threat remained in "untreated natural water" bodies.

"I think there is some amoeba there. I think seawater, soft water is fine. Your water at home is fine, and chlorinated swimming pool water is fine, but unfortunately, not swimming in freshwater," Mr Tharoor said.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday clarified there's no cluster of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) cases in 2025, though there were clusters in 2024 linked to a common water source.

She also confirmed 69 PAM cases with 19 deaths so far this year, updating earlier figures.

"Not clusters, single cases...we did have clusters, but not in 2025, but back in 2024, there was a cluster there because the same water source was used. Here, there is no cluster, but we have cases, we have a total number of 69 cases," Minister George told ANI.

Authorities like the NCDC and the Kerala Health Department are closely monitoring the situation amid concerns over this rare, often fatal brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri.

On cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala, Health Minister George said, "We did have 69 cases, and out of 69 cases, 19 deaths were reported. Specifically, after the 2023 Nipah outbreak, we issued strict instructions to investigate every meningoencephalitis case. We have also asked the practitioners to check the cause of that meningoencephalitis. If they find amoeba, they will start the treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis, which saves lives. Early detection leads to saving lives."

Meanwhile, Kerala's health authorities are on high alert due to multiple cases of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare and often fatal brain infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, commonly known as the "brain-eating amoeba."