'Your Energy Inspires Us': Supriya Sule On Father Sharad Pawar's Birthday

Sharad Pawar's Birthday: Greetings pour in as the NCP veteran turns 80

Sharad Pawar, veteran politician and NCP supremo, turned 80 today. Daughter Supriya Sule posted an emotional birthday wish on Twitter today along with a beautiful picture with her father. "Despite crossing eight decades of his life, Pawar Saheb is just as enthusiastic today as he was. His energy to work tirelessly inspires us all. I wish you a long and healthy life. Happy birthday," Ms Sule wrote on the microblogging site. Sharad Pawar, the master trouble shooter, is much respected across parties. If you scroll down Mr Pawar's, Twitter page, you can see how packed his days are.

Sharad Pawar participates in foundation stone laying ceremony of Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Center at Mumbai University on December 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the NCP chief. "Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life," PM Modi tweeted. Sharad Pawar, a former Union minister and Maharashtra chief minister, is one of the strongest opposition leaders who shares a good rapport with all political leaders.

Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

On Thursday, Sharad Pawar met President Kovind in connection with the farmers protest. "Farmers across India are unhappy with the new agricultural laws passed by the central government. To highlight this issue I met the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji along with the leaders of the opposition," he wrote on Twitter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray greeted Sharad Pawar, describing him as the pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. "We hope that he continues to have the same energy and enthusiasm. We wish Sharad Pawar saheb, who is the pillar of MVA, a senior leader and guide, good health and long life," Mr Thackeray said.

Born on December 12, 1940, in Maharashtra's Baramati, Sharad Pawar has a political career spanning over five decades. In 1967, he was elected a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati constituency on a Congress ticket and has been in public service since then.

In 1999, he broke ties with Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party. He had also been the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and held several key ministerial portfolios at the Centre. Sharad Pawar is now a member of the House of Elders.