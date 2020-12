Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished NCP chief Sharad Pawar on his birthday today (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday today.

"Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Sharad Pawar, a former Union minister and Maharashtra chief minister, is one of the foremost opposition leaders in the country.

He is known to share a good rapport with politicians across political parties.