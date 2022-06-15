Sharad Pawar Refuses To Run For President At Opposition Meeting: Sources

Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar today refused to be the opposition's President candidate, saying he "still has an active political innings" yet.

Sources told NDTV that Mamata Banerjee proposed Sharad Pawar's name for President at the opposition meeting, but he declined, saying "he still has active political innings to play".

No other name has been proposed so far. The Congress had no name to suggest, sources said.

The opposition meeting called by Mamata Banerjee to discuss a joint candidate for the July Presidential election saw five big absentees.

The Congress, which has turned Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case into a show of strength, has chosen to look beyond their animosity with the Trinamool in Bengal and agreed to join the meeting. The Left too has said they will attend the meeting.

Among those who have opted out, the most prominent is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Jagan Reddy.