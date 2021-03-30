Sharad Pawar Admitted To Mumbai Hospital After Pain In Abdomen

Sharad Pawar has been diagnosed with a gall bladder disease (File)

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to hospital in Mumbai a day early because of pain in the abdomen, his party said this evening.

The 80-year-old former Union Minister was to be hospitalized tomorrow for endoscopy and a surgery.

"Attention please, our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted in hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today," NCP leader Nawab Malik tweeted.

Mr Pawar has been diagnosed with a gall bladder disease and needs surgery, his party had said yesterday. Mr Malik said he had felt some pain in his abdomen on Sunday evening and had undergone a checkup, following which the doctors found stones in his gall bladder.

"He is on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence, all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP spokesperson had said.

Mr Pawar's hospitalization comes in the middle of a major crisis in Maharashtra's ruling coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The 14-month-old government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is under unprecedented strain over the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, in which NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, the state Home Minister, is facing allegations.

The allegations have caused a rift between allies Sena and NCP.

Reports of Mr Pawar meeting Union Minister Amit Shah in Ahmedabad on Saturday have widened the rift. While Mr Shah was noncommittal, the NCP denied that such a meeting took place.