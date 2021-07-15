Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray Meet Amid Reports Of Maharashtra Alliance Strain

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

As per sources, in the meeting that lasted 30 minutes, the two leaders discussed the coordination of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state among other issues.

"In Sharad Sahab's meeting with Chief Minister, there has also been a discussion about the Agriculture Department, along with coordination of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government," the sources said.

Notably, this was the second meeting between Pawar and Thackeray in the last one and a half months and came at a time when speculations are rife about trouble in the coalition.

Pawar also held a meeting with NCP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister Aditi Tatkare, and Eknath Khadse in Mumbai today before meeting the Chief Minister.

The NCP leader also held a one-on-one meeting with Eknath Khadse at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai today.

The enforcement directorate (ED) is probing Khadse in a money laundering case. ED has also arrested Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhary, who was sent into ED custody till July 19.

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole today again reiterated that "Sharad Pawar is government's remote control."

"There is no doubt that Sharad Pawar is remote control (of Maharashtra government). We (Congress) do not make statements against any big leader, but any outsider should look into own party before making statements," said Patole.

Congress leaders on Wednesday had met Sharad Pawar to assure him that Patole's statements would not be repeated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)