July 5 March Against Hindi "Imposition": Sharad Pawar Led NCP Extends Support

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Friday said it will support the protest march scheduled for July 5 here against the "imposition" of Hindi in the school curriculum in Maharashtra through the National Education Policy 2020.

The protest is being organised against the state government's plan to implement a three-language formula under NEP 2020, which includes making Hindi compulsory from Class 1.

In a open latter shared on social media, NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil, while announcing decision, said his party stands firmly with the people of Maharashtra on matters of regional interest.

"Whenever the interest of Maharashtra is at stake, we stand with Maharashtra. And when the interest of the nation is at stake, we stand with the nation, setting aside political lines. That is the core policy of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)," Patil said.

The move has been opposed by educationists, parents, linguists and activists who argue that early education should take place in a child's mother tongue, Patil said.

The Marathi-speaking population is not opposed to learning multiple languages, including Hindi, Patil said, but insisted that imposing Hindi at the primary level is unacceptable.

"If the three-language policy is being used as a tool to sideline the mother tongue, then the Marathi-speaking community will unitedly resist such moves," he warned.

Asserting that the issue concerns linguistic and regional identities, he asked party office-bearers, elected representatives, and workers to participate in large numbers in the July 5 march.

The march is aimed at safeguarding the role of Marathi in school education, Patil added.

