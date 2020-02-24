Sharad Pawar Implicating Hindutvawadis In Koregaon-Bhima Case: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis made the allegation while talking to reporters a day before the Budget session

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was trying to implicate "Hindutvawadis" (Hindutva supporters) in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case despite the absence of any concrete evidence.

Mr Fadnavis made the allegation while talking to reporters a day before the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature commences.

"During my tenure, the state home department had carried out a thorough probe into the Koregaon-Bhima violence case," the former chief minister, who also held the home portfolio then, said.

"NCP chief Sharad Pawar's first reaction on the violence was that Hindutvawadis were behind it. But police did not find any evidence to back up his claims," he said.

"The entire investigation and its progress has not been opposed by either by the Bombay High Court or by the Supreme Court. Still by setting up a separate SIT, Pawar wants to implicate Hindutvawadis in the Koregaon Bhima violence incident," Mr Fadnavis alleged.

According to the Pune police, the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, was supported by Maoists and inflammatory speeches made at the event led to caste violence at Koregaon Bhima war memorial in the district the next day.

Right wing leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide are accused in Koregaon Bhima case.

The Pune Police have arrested Left-leaning activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao in the Elgar Parishad case for their alleged Maoist links.

Mr Pawar had earlier termed the arrest of activists in the Elgar Parishad case as "wrong" and "vengeful", and demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to probe the action taken by the Pune police.