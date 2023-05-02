Sharad Pawar Assures NCP Amid Emotional Scenes Over His Shock Resignation

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the event where veteran politician Sharad Pawar made the surprise announcement of his decision to quit as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president.

Mr Pawar, among the seniormost political figures in the country's political landscape, made the announcement during the launch of his autobiography at Mumbai this afternoon.

The announcement sparked loud protests by NCP workers and leaders, who demanded that Mr Pawar withdraw his decision and stay on as party chief. Several party leaders, including MLA Jayant Patil, broke down following the surprise announcement, visuals from the venue showed.

#WATCH | NCP leader Jayant Patil breaks down after party chief Sharad Pawar announces that he will step down as party president. pic.twitter.com/nDCu9iX2OG — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dilip Walse said they were not ready to accept Mr Pawar's decision.

The veteran politician, visibly overwhelmed, said, "Let us all work together, but accept my resignation."

Mr Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, who has been the talking point in Maharashtra political circles over the past few weeks, was also present at the event. He said the next party chief will work under Mr Pawar's guidance.