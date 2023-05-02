Sharad Pawar Quits As NCP Chief Amid Speculation Over Nephew Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar also announced a panel of senior party leaders to draw a future course of action.

Senior Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar has stepped down as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). There has been no announcement yet on who will succeed him as party boss.

The four-time Maharashtra chief minister made the surprise announcement, with nephew Ajit Pawar by his side, at a book launch event of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai. His decision was met with protests by NCP workers and leaders, many of whom could be seen in tears.

Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Sharad Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescinded his decision.

Mr Pawar's big move comes amid buzz around his nephew Ajit Pawar, a former Deputy Chief Minister, warming up to the BJP.

Notably, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule had exactly 15 days ago hinted at "two big political explosions" in the next 15 days.

"One (explosion) in Delhi and one in Maharashtra," Supriya Sule, a senior NCP MP, told reporters, responding to Prakash Ambedkar's comment on "big political explosions in 15 days".

The BJP, which is reportedly angling for a tie-up to bolster its numbers in Maharashtra, had earlier said it would "welcome" Ajit Pawar, if he were to jump ship.

The speculation had intensified with some MLAs expressing support for "Ajit dada".

Mr Pawar is one of the country's top Opposition leaders and had a big role in stitching together a then unlikely alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.