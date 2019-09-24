Sharad Pawar, Nephew Named In Rs 25,000-Crore Bank Scam

The Enforcement Directorate's note on the matter names Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar (File Photo)

Veteran political leader Sharad Pawar's name surfaced in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, less than a month ahead of the assembly election in Maharashtra, sources said.

Though Mr Pawar was named in the complaint filed by the police in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam, he was not an accused. But he and his nephew Ajit Pawar have been named in the agency's note on the case.

The 25,000-crore bank scam had involved the sanction of illegal bank loans, the agency had said.

"We are not shocked by this. Before elections, this is what the present government has been doing across the country. We are together and we will be fighting against this," Parth Pawar, the son of Ajit Pawar, told NDTV.

The agency's move comes after last month's Bombay High Court order in which the court had asked the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police to file a First Information Report against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and 75 others in the alleged scam.

The petitioner, Surinder Arora, had sought an investigation into the cooperative bank, which was controlled largely by NCP leaders. The police lodged a case in this connection last month.

Mr Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party has contesting the election in alliance with the Congress - each party will have 125 seats.

Last week, Sharad Pawar had taken a swipe at Union minister Amit Shah, after the BJP chief targeted him at a rally in Solapur, questioning what his contribution was for Maharashtra.

"One leader from their party (BJP) questioned what Sharad Pawar has done," the NCP chief said at a rally held in the same area.

"I would like to say one thing, Sharad Pawar has never been to jail for whatever good or bad things he did. Those who were in jail for months are asking what I have done," Mr Pawar added.

The reference was to a case against Mr Shah, in which he was discharged - the court said there was no evidence against him.

