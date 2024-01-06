Video: Gangster Shot Dead On Wedding Anniversary By Members Of His Gang

It was Sharad Mohol's marriage anniversary on Friday.

Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead by members of his gang in Pune yesterday over a financial dispute, the police said.

A video has now emerged that shows a group of men firing at Sharad Mohol from close range in a narrow lane in Pune's Kothrud.

As Sharad Mohol falls to the ground after being shot, his aides try to drag him to a safe spot, the video shows.

Police said he was attacked at around 1.30 pm. "A bullet pierced his chest and two bullets entered his right shoulder," they said.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Kothrud where he died during the treatment.

Officials said a dispute over land and money within his gang is suspected to have led to his killing.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday said it was not a gang war as Mohol was killed by his own associates. "As our government knows how to deal with such notorious elements, no one dares to get involved in a gang war," he said.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the gangster's murder so far and investigation is on, officials said.

Police have recovered three pistols, three magazines and five cartridges from their possession.