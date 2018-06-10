SCO Summit In Qingdao Live: PM Modi Says Connectivity In SCO Region Is A Priority

SCO Summit: PM Modi addressed the plenary session in Qingdao, China.

Here are the live updates of the SCO summit:



10:35 (IST) PM Modi In Qingdao Says Connectivity With Neighbours A Priority



"We have again reached a stage where physical and digital connectivity is changing the definition of geography. Therefore, connectivity with our neighbourhood and in the SCO region is our priority," PM Modi says at the SCO Summit





10:24 (IST) China Will Offer $4.7 Billion In Loans Under SCO Framework, Says Xi Jinping





Speaking at the plenary of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping announces that China will offer the equivalent of 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) in loans under a framework formed by SCO countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China, as the Eurasian security grouping admits India as its newest member. PM Modi arrived in Qingdao on Saturday for the two-day summit and held talks with the Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Rashid Alimov. PM Modi also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Chinese port city. The two leaders signed agreements on water-sharing of Brahmaputra River and export of non-Basmati varieties of rice from India. Prime Minister Modi addressed the plenary session of the SCO summit and is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with other member states, later in the day. PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with President of Tajikistan and President of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the SCO summit.Earlier today, a restricted session had taken place which was attended by SCO members only. The SCO has eight member countries, with India and Pakistan being the newest members admitted in 2017. Shanghai Cooperation Organisation represents approximately 42 of the world's population, 22 per cent of the land, and 20 per cent of the world's economy. Apart from the member nations, Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia are observer states.