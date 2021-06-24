At Tajikistan Security Summit, Ajit Doval Calls For Action Plan To Combat Terror

Ajit Doval was addressing security chiefs from SCO member nations in Tajikistan

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday addressed top regional security officials during a meeting of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tajikistan.

Mr Doval called for an action plan to combat terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, and emphasised adoption of international standards - including a potential MoU with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to counter financing of terrorist activity in the region.

He flagged the need to fully implement United Nations resolutions in this regard and called for sanctions against UN-designated terrorist individuals and entities.

He said India strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and is committed to bringing terroriss - including those who indulge in cross-border attacks - to justice. He also highlighted the need to monitor terrorists' use of technology , including the dark web and drones to smuggle weapons.

Mr Doval also pushed for greater connectivity between member nations through initiatives like the Chahbahar Port in Iran and the establishment of regional air corridors.

Connectivity, however, must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, he underlined.

He also stressed the need to "preserve gains made in the last two decades in Afghanistan". Part of this edition of the SCO summit is the evolving political and security situation in Afghanistan.

Mr Doval said India supports the SCO's Afghanistan 'contact group' and wants it to be more active.

On the sidelines of today's meeting of NSAs from member nations, Mr Doval also had a long meeting with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev.

The two discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, and plans for India-Russia interaction, including cooperation between the two nations' security and law-enforcement agencies.

Mr Doval is in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan, which is hosting this year's two-day meeting of security chiefs of the eight members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Formed in China in 2001, the SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc that also includes Russia, and is viewed as a counterweight to NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Initially an 'observer nation', India became a permanent member in 2017.