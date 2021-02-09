Shahnawaz Hussain Among 17 New Ministers In Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

Shahnawaz Hussain was elected to the Bihar legislative council last month.

Former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain was among the 17 ministers who took oath as Bihar Chief Minister Nitsh Kumar expanded his cabinet today. Mr Hussain was the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan for the much-awaited cabinet expansion.

Others who took oath today included JD(U) leaders Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh and Madan Sahni and Pramod Kumar of the BJP. All of them had held ministerial positions in the previous government.