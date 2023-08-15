UP Man, Carrying Little Daughter On Shoulders, Shot At Close Range

The daughter was unharmed in the attack, police said.

A man was shot from close range while walking with his daughter on his shoulders in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Monday, police said.

The man is critical while the daughter was unharmed in the attack, they added.

CCTV footage show the victim walking on the road in a narrow alley when a man, coming from the opposite end, pulls out a gun and shoots him from close range. The victim immediately collapses on the floor, and so does his daughter, before the attacker hops on a bike carrying two other men and flees the spot.

According to the police, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The victim, a 30-year-old trader named Shoaib, was visiting his ancestral home in Shahjahanpur.

"Two of the accused, Gufran and Nadeem, have been arrested. The bike has also been seized. Special teams have been formed to track down the third accused Tariq," senior police officer Ashok Meena said.

One of the accused is the victim's cousin, the police said, adding that the attack was motivated by some old personal rivalry.

