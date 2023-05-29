'She Knew Sahil For 3-4 Years': Murdered Delhi Teen's Friend

The girl's mother has demanded death sentence for Sahil, the alleged boyfriend.

The 16-year-old Delhi girl who was stabbed 22 times in full public view and then had her head pulped by a stone slab allegedly by her boyfriend was out shopping for a birthday party, her friend has told NDTV.

"It was my daughter's birthday, so she (victim) had gone shopping. She bought clothes and said she is going to meet another friend of hers. But she never came back," said Neetu, claiming the two were "close friends" and that the teen lived with her.

Twenty-year-old Sahil, an AC technician, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr today. The two had fought the previous evening, the police said.

"Inki ladai chal rahi thi kaafi time se, baat vaat nahi ho rahi thi (They had been fighting for quite some time and were not talking to each other)," said the teen's friend.

"I know Sahil from 6-7 months, but the girl knew him for some 3-4 years. She told me that she is friends with Sahil," the woman added.

On Sunday evening, Sahil attacked the teen with a knife at the Shahbad Dairy area and stabbed her repeatedly. The footage shows that at one point, the knife appeared to get stuck, and the killer had to shake it loose.

Asked if she ever informed the victim's parents, the woman said: "No, I did not because she asked me not to. Plus, nothing ever happened in front of me."

The girl's mother said the family did not know about the man and has demanded death sentence for him.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the murder.