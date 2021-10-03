Shah Rukh Khan's Son, Aryan, Questioned About Drugs On Cruise Ship

Aryan Khan: The NCB team boarded the ship disguised as passengers, sources said

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan Khan is one among the eight people being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai last night, the agency confirmed in a statement.

There are two women among the eight being questioned.

The eight people are: Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant.

"All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. Based on their statements further action will be taken," said the anti-drugs agency.

The NCB team boarded the ship disguised as passengers, sources said.

Drugs like Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and Charas were recovered from the party on board the ship, the agency said.

According to officials, the party began after the ship left Mumbai and was at sea.

"Their statements are being recorded. Based on the facts, arrests will be made and the accused will be produced in the NDPS court," a senior NCB officer told NDTV.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has been actively working on anti-drugs cases since last year.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had also seized close to 3,000 kg of heroin at Gujarat's Mundra port early last month, and recovered around 37 kg of the narcotic drug, along with cocaine -- or substance suspected to be the contraband items -- from Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.