"Under Your Leadership, We Will...": SRK's Shout Out To PM As G20 Ends

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose 'Jawan' is running to packed theatres, today gave a shout out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "success of India's G20 Presidency".

"Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India's G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world," the superstar posted on X.

The G20's adoption of New Delhi Declaration is being seen as a huge win for India against the backdrop of the challenges in reaching consensus due to the Ukraine conflict and differences over tackling climate change.

"It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future...," he added further.

No footnote or Chair's summary and a 100 per cent consensus on the Delhi G20 Declaration underlines "India's ability to bring countries together", French diplomatic sources told NDTV on Saturday, lavishing praise on New Delhi's negotiation abilities.

"India has assumed a kind of power and an ability to bring countries together. Not many countries are in a position to negotiate as India has done, i.e. to take on board comments from everyone, and work out a compromise proposal. This is something important," a French diplomatic source told NDTV.

China and Russia, whose heads of state skipped the Summit, were also in agreement with the Delhi declaration.

The African Union was inducted as the new permanent member of G20, pushing forward a new world order and offering developing nations a greater say in global decision-making.

