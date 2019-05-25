Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates PM Modi On Big Election Victory

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined other celebrities in congratulating PM Modi.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP's landslide win in the Lok Sabha.

Congratulating PM, he tweeted, "We, as proud Indians, have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled. The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner. Big congratulations to PM and BJP leaders."

Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had also congratulated PM Modi on social media after the BJP's massive win.

PM Modi had urged Bollywood actors to help awareness among voters ahead of the elections.