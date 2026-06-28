Seychelles Honours PM Modi With 'Guardian Of The Blue Horizon' Title

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was conferred with the honorary 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles for his steadfast commitment to environmental conservation and advancing the aspirations of the Small Island Developing States.

The title was PM Modi's 34th international honour from a foreign nation.

President Patrick Herminie presented PM Modi with the title here, the first such honour bestowed by Seychelles.

PM Modi thanked Seychelles for the honour and dedicated it to the nations which are fighting the challenges of climate change. "Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'," PM Modi posted on social media after receiving the honour.

"I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said India is ready to do whatever is required to make "our planet greener and sustainable." "This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and more," he said.

"The Presidential Distinction recognises PM's leadership and steadfast commitment to environmental conservation, sustainable development, climate resilience, blue economy and advancing the aspirations of the Small Island Developing States," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

MEA said Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Big Cat Alliance are some of the initiatives taken by PM Modi in this direction.

"It stands as a symbol of our nation's deepest respect and recognition for those whose leadership and partnership embodied the spirit of the guardian of our blue horizon," President Herminie said on the occasion.

PM Modi landed in the archipelagic nation on Saturday, for a three-day visit, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

Earlier this month, PM Modi was conferred with Slovakia's highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (First Class), in Bratislava.

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