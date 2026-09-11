Sexually Harassed By Teacher, Class 10 Girl Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu

A Class 10 student died by suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district after a male teacher sexually harassed her at her school, officials said on Friday.

The teacher, who has been arrested now, was also accused of "inappropriate behaviour".

The accused, identified as Jagadesan, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, or POCSO, Act. An investigation is underway.

A senior police officer told NDTV that the investigation so far has revealed that the teacher had allegedly touched the girl inappropriately.

"The teacher had touched her inappropriately, bad touch, that's what we have confirmed" the senior police officer told NDTV.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl's death as well as the allegations against the teacher.

The incident comes amid the opposition raising what it calls declining law and order and rising crime in Tamil Nadu, including murders and crimes against women besides custodial deaths and honour killings.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin has been among those questioning the government's handling of law and order.

Chief Minister Vijay, responding to questions raised by Udhayanidhi Stalin during the Demand for Grants debate in the Assembly, said not every crime could be characterised as a law-and-order issue.

He said the outlook towards law and order needed to change and stressed that his government's priority was to prevent crimes and ensure that perpetrators were brought to justice.

The Chief Minister also said not all crimes could be attributed to the first 100 days of his government and blamed the earlier DMK regime for failing to check what he described as drug abuse.