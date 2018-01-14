Sexually Assaulted Bengal Girl Falls Pregnant, Seeks Permission To Kill Herself The survivor's mother alleged that while the accused was absconding, the accused's parents, who had earlier agreed to their marriage, were opposing the proposal now.

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT The survivor felt that it would be difficult for her to stay alive as an unwed mother. Kolkata: A 17-year-old girl in West Bengal's East Midnapore has appealed to the district authorities to allow her to kill herself as she has become pregnant after allegedly being raped by a man on the promise of marriage, police said on Saturday.



"We got intimation from District Magistrate's public grievance cell that a girl has sought permission to kill herself after being raped by a man of same village on the promise of marriage," Sutahata Police Station's Officer-in-charge Jaleswar Tewary told IANS.



She felt that it would be difficult for her to stay alive as an unwed mother, Mr Tewary added.



The survivor's mother alleged that while the accused was absconding, the accused's parents, who had earlier agreed to their marriage, were opposing the proposal now.



"A case was registered and accused's father has been arrested," the police officer said.



Earlier in the day, a West Bengal Human Rights Commission team also visited the survivor's home at Sutahata and spoke to her and her family.



