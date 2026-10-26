Several Workers Trapped In Bengal Coal Mine After Pulley System Glitch

Several workers were trapped around 50 metres underground at a coal mine in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Monday after a technical glitch in the pulley system halted the movement of the lifting cage, a senior official said.

Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) CMD Satish Jha said the incident happened at the Kumardihi A underground mine after a rope slipped off the pulley drum, disrupting the mechanism used to transport workers in the cage.

"There were no casualties, and food and water had been supplied to the trapped workers. Work was underway to bring them out safely," he said.

"The workers are stranded at a depth of around 50 metres, while the pulley system extends to about 90 metres," he added.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said rescue operations were underway on a war footing.

"ECL authorities had informed the state government that the miners were trapped following a technical fault in the lift. Communication with them was being maintained, and adequate ventilation was available inside the mine," he said.

"They (ECL) are repairing the faults. I pray to God for their quick rescue. The Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner, the Paschim Bardhaman district magistrate, the chief secretary and the home secretary are in touch with ECL. I do not want to speak much on this," he said.

A team of policemen was deployed at the site, while senior district administration officials were also present, an official said.

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